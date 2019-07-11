Why it’s so hard to get Republican women in Congress

Judy Woodruff:

But first: The record-setting wave of women elected to Congress was a defining feature of the 2018 midterms. But of the 36 women newly elected to the House of Representatives, only one was a Republican.

And the party's efforts to court more women hit another setback this week, when political newcomer Joan Perry lost her GOP primary race in North Carolina.

Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins is back. She spoke earlier with Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona's 8th District.