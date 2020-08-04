Why Jill Biden thinks the U.S. ‘cannot wait’ for her husband to be president

Judy Woodruff:

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce soon who he wants as his running mate.

And the person undoubtedly closest to the candidate's decision-making is his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Her book "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself, " first published in 2019, it is out in paperback today.

And she joins me now.

Dr. Biden, thank you so much for talking with us.

So, we're going to leave everybody in suspense about the vice president for a few minutes. We're going to start by talking about your book.

It's very personal. You write about being 24 years old when you met Joe Biden. You married him two years later. He was already a United States senator with two children. He had lost his first wife and another child. You were coming out of your own marriage. You describe how daunting it was.

How did you do it?