Why Larry Hogan is proud of fellow governors’ response to COVID-19

Governor Larry Hogan:

Well, so, this is a problem across the country.

You remember, this — the first crisis happened in the state of Washington with this nursing home that we all were shocked to hear about. And now we have got 90 nursing homes here in our state where we have at least one case, but several of them with really dramatic outbreaks. A number of other states do.

We are sending in strike teams with members of the National Guard, with doctors and nurses from our local health departments and from local and regional hospitals to go in on an emergency basis to try to wrap our arms around this and to identify the situation, to triage the situation, and send people when they need to, to hospitals, or to take care of the situation right there with both testing to find out, you know, exactly where that facility is and what help they need, because, you know, this is our most vulnerable population.

And we're having these outbreaks across the country. So, we took actions about a month ago to limit visitors and to stop — to make sure we're checking staff members. But, still, we have got these outbreaks. And we have got to make sure we stop them before they become widespread.

And the strike teams are just one new tool that we're unleashing today.