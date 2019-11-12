Why lawsuit against Remington could have a ripple effect for gun industry

Robert Spitzer:

Yes.

Under Connecticut law, there is a provision that allows prosecution of companies if they engage in marketing and sales practices that pose a direct danger. And this is the claim that the families are going after now, that the marketing of these weapons was manifestly oriented around the idea of their destructive capabilities.

For example, there is a famous phrase, or infamous phrase, that was uttered and has been repeated that you can earn your man card by obtaining an AR-15.

And it invokes not just manliness, but it suggests a kind of violence. It orients itself towards sort of the military utility of these weapons and the military derivation of them. And, under Connecticut law, that is prosecutable.

And I should add that there is a federal law that was passed by Congress in 2005 that was designed to provide immunity to the gun industry from such lawsuits. But even that law had a couple of exceptions, including an exception saying that, if a gun manufacturer, for example, was found to have engaged in activity that are illegal, they could be subject to prosecution.

And the Connecticut state court ruled that this could proceed, this lawsuit could proceed, under that exception in the federal law. And now, of course, the Supreme Court has said that the lawsuit in Connecticut can go ahead, by not hearing the case appeal.