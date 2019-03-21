What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 21, 2019PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Hochschild traveled to Louisiana, the second-poorest state, to explore why its neediest populations simultaneously rely on federal aid and reject the concept of “big government.” As Paul Solman reports, the author and professor discovered many residents feel betrayed by their state's government for failing to protect them from toxic pollution that risks their health.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support for Making Sen$e Provided By:

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 21 AP fact check: Trump takes credit for law named after McCain

  2. Watch Mar 21 How Trump’s executive order on campus free speech could affect colleges

  3. Read Mar 20 Which came first: society or a fear of god?

  4. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  5. Read Mar 21 WATCH: Trump orders colleges to support free speech or lose funding

The Latest