Why dozens of men spent most of their lives in prison after Louisiana reneged on plea deal

Roby Chavez:

William, quite frankly, the goalposts were moved on them.

Some five decades ago, they were promised, if they pled guilty, they'd have a chance at parole. They'd also have an opportunity for freedom. But that never happened. Many of them, as you mentioned, are still in prison. There are some 55 so-called 10/6 Lifers. Five of them have now been released from Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola.

Keep in mind, they were sentenced in the '60s and in the '70s, which was a much different time back then, especially for most of these men, who were African Americans, who were not always assured a fair trial. They were faced with a stark choice: Do we take this plea deal, or do we almost certainly face electrocution in the state's electric chair?

Many of them chose to do hard time at Angola, a notorious prison, 18,000 acres sitting on a former slave plantation. Many of them said, if they would have known that they would have spent the rest of their lives in jail, they would have not taken the deal.

We met Louis Mitchell shortly after he was released from prison. He has been there since he was 19 years old. He was charged with two rapes. He now believes he was tricked.

Louis Mitchell, Incarcerated For 55 Years: I didn't want the death penalty, but I really didn't want to really plead guilty. But my lawyer said that my best option was to plead guilty.

So I pled guilty on an agreement that, when I plead guilty, I would get 10 years and six months.