Why Madrid climate change talks failed to deliver

Helen Mountford:

So, that's right. I mean, this was really about the international carbon markets, how countries can collaborate together, which, if it's done well, will actually lead to more ambitious climate action, cheaper climate action, and more collaboration.

If it's done poorly, it actually could lead to more emissions, rather than less. And I think the risk that we saw there was, as they were starting to set up the rules for how to do these international carbon markets, a number of countries were pushing forward and trying to sort of add in loopholes, which would actually lead to more emissions, rather than less.

And so, at the end of the day, other countries stood up and said, look, we are not willing to accept carbon market rules which are actually going to jeopardize the Paris agreement.