Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019. Photo by Susana Vera/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Thunberg calls on youth to ‘fight for tomorrow’ at Italy protest

World

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked young people to fight for their future in the next decade, as she joined a demonstration in the northern Italian city of Turin.

“Adults are behaving as if there’s no tomorrow,” Thunberg told young protesters at a Fridays for Future demonstration, the global movement inspired by her activism. “But there’s a tomorrow. We have to fight for that tomorrow as if our lives depend on that, because they do.”

Thunberg traveled to Turin in an electric car after attending the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, where she had given a speech accusing world governments of “creative PR” over their climate change stances.

The 16-year-old, who this week became the youngest person to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, warned that the decade that is about to start will be the one that “will define our future,” and will have a key impact over the rest of our lives.

“For sure her tenacity, her determination, is an example to everybody that reminds us that we need to fight every day for this climate crisis,” said Laura Vallaro, a climate activist who joined Turin’s demonstration.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 13 Judge says 234,000 Wisconsin voter registrations should be tossed

  2. Read Dec 13 Impeachment certain, Democrats’ strategy is a gamble for 2020

  3. Read Dec 13 University response to student’s white supremacist presentation draws criticism

  4. Read Dec 13 WATCH: House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment against Trump

  5. Watch Dec 12 Ambitious Louisville study seeks to understand impact of trees on our health

What a ‘sobering’ report on Arctic ice loss means for global sea levels

Science Dec 10

The Latest