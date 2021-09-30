Why Manchin, Sinema are holding out on reconciliation, and how their constituents feel

Lisa Desjardins:

There's so much to say.

They are actually very different kind of negotiators. Both of them try to forge compromise. They're both good at it. However, from my reporting, what's happening right now, Kyrsten Sinema is a policy wonk. She has spreadsheets. She's looking at different kinds of policies in reconciliation, how much they cost, what they mean.

Joe Manchin, he's looking at the 30,000-foot view. He's got maybe six or seven overarching goals, but he's not getting into the weeds. What he wants is for the opposing sides to come together and duke it out in a room and then get into the weeds.

They're also a little different in terms of how they work with their states. Joe Manchin is a son of West Virginia. And someone told me, everyone has his cell phone in West Virginia. I asked 134 people, random people that I didn't know. Three of them did have Joe Manchin's cell phone, and about 60 of them said, I know someone who has Joe Manchin's cell phone.

His cell phone went off today during his news conference. So, his greatest influence comes from his state. And that's something to know.