Why more Rohingya refugees are making desperate journeys by sea

It’s been five years since hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled the brutality of government security forces in Myanmar, ending up in camps in Bangladesh or setting out to sea in hopes of reaching Malaysia or Indonesia. Last week, Indonesia’s government called for a regional effort to address the crisis of refugees stranded at sea. Reuters correspondent Poppy McPherson joins John Yang to discuss.

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Azhar Merchant is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.

