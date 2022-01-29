Myanmar was expanding freedoms, then came the military coup

Hari Sreenivasan:

Yesterday the united nations security council held closed-door hearings on what to do about the spiraling violence in Myanmar, the result of a military coup last February that rolled back the country's fragile democratic progress.

But as special correspondent Kira Kay and producer/videographer Jason Maloney report, there are few clear international efforts to help Myanmar so far, which has led citizens to fight mostly on their own — both from within their country's borders and in exile.

This report was produced in collaboration with the Bureau for International Reporting.