Why Native Americans are excited about the American Rescue Plan, and their future

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, as we have been reporting throughout the pandemic, American Indians and Native Alaskans have been hit hard with a higher mortality rate than any other ethnic group in the United States.

There are some positive signs now, a stretch of many days on the Navajo Nation where there has not been a single COVID-related death. More than half the residents are now vaccinated. Now tribal communities look forward to an infusion of resources. The COVID stimulus bill allocates $31 billion to serve them and includes $20 billion that goes directly to tribal governments, $6 billion to bolster health systems, and more than $1 billion for housing.

To talk about why this money is needed, we're joined by Nick Tilsen from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He is the founder and CEO of NDN Collective and an activist for tribal rights over lands.

Nick Tilsen, welcome back to the "NewsHour." It's good to have you.

You have often talked about indigenous power. How much does this funding mean to you and other Native leaders, especially after this year of tremendous loss?