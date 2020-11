The Navajo Nation, home to more than 170,000 Navajo, has been hit hard by COVID-19. More than 600 Navajo have died of COVID-19 in parts of three states, and daily positive cases are soaring. Stephanie Sy spoke with Dr. Daniel Mays, of the University of California, San Francisco's Heal program, and Dr. Sophina Calderon, deputy chief of staff at a tribal hospital in Tuba City, Arizona, to discuss.