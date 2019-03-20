Why new treatment for postpartum depression could be a ‘game-changer’

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the drug is known by the trade name Zulresso. And it can kick in quickly, alleviating symptoms within just 48 hours.

But it is also a time-consuming treatment and very expensive. Patients have to go to a certified medical center to take the drug, which is administered as a 60-hour I.V. treatment. It can cost upwards of $35,000. And it is not clear whether insurers will cover it. The new drug is expected to be available in June.

Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody is the director of University of North Carolina's Perinatal Psychiatry Program, and she joins me now to discuss this newly approved treatment. She was the principal investigator for the trials.

And, for the record, the university did receive a research grant from the company for those trials. Dr. Meltzer-Brody didn't receive or take any money from the company. We wanted to make that clear.

Dr. Meltzer-Brody, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with the significance of this. You told my colleague earlier, it's a huge paradigm shift in how we treat postpartum. Why?