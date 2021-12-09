Why PFAS are so impervious, and who is most at risk from the forever chemicals

Judy Woodruff:

The infrastructure legislation signed by President Biden last month contains $10 billion for cleaning up drinking water that has been contaminated by a specific group of manmade chemicals.

But problems with these so-called forever chemicals go back decades, and are located in many places around the U.S.

Miles O'Brien looks at the impact they have had in one community in New Hampshire, and how the Air Force is now dealing with its past use of them.