What Trump and Biden are telling supporters as campaigns wind down

Lisa Desjardins:

Vice President Biden had an interesting closing message today, as he's still campaigning as we speak.

But one thing he said in ending a speech earlier today was: "I will be the most pro-union president."

He seems to be appealing to white working-class voters that Democrats believe they lost in 2016, barnstorming across Pennsylvania. And the Biden campaign feels very good about this idea. They think they have many more paths to getting 270 electoral votes and the White House than does President Trump.

They also like this, that the early vote count in many states seems to favor Democrats, if you look at registered voters who are submitting ballots in states that are announcing those numbers. They say they're ahead in Wisconsin, in Michigan by amounts that mean that President Trump would have to win by — win with 60 percent or more in order to carry those states, all signs of confidence for the Biden campaign.

They also are saying something about those ideas of fear that Yamiche was talking about. The Biden campaign says the idea of election-related fear is, in of itself, suppression, and people need to be very aware that it may just be perception, not reality.

They want people to go out and vote. They also say, by their math, there is no way that President Trump will be able to declare himself the winner by midnight on election night.