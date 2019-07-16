Why Puerto Rican governor’s scandal jeopardizes the island’s credibility

William Brangham:

It's been like this for days, thousands of protesters in the streets of San Juan, demanding the resignation of their governor, Ricardo Rossello.

At times, they have been met with armed police and tear gas. the crisis engulfing the governor exploded this weekend, after a 900-page trove of text messages was leaked and published by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism.

The texts between Governor Rossello and members of his inner circle were repeatedly laced with misogyny, homophobia and crude jokes. Targets included political opponents and the island's financial oversight board.

In one exchange, Governor Rossello called a former New York City councilwoman a whore. In another, the governor's chief financial officer joked about dead bodies piling up after Hurricane Maria.

The leak led to the resignation of two members of his administration, but this scandal comes right on the heels of the indictment and arrest of two other members of the governor's Cabinet last week on fraud charges. A Justice Department investigation into federal contracts led to charges against six people, including Education Secretary Julia Keleher, who was arrested for allegedly steering millions to politically connected consultants.

And all of this comes as President Trump and congressional Republicans continue to hammer Puerto Rican officials for their handling of the island's finances both before and after Hurricane Maria.

The White House issued a statement saying: "The unfortunate events of the past week in Puerto Rico prove the president's concerns about mismanagement, politicization and corruption have been valid."

Puerto Rico's finances have been controlled by an independent oversight board since 2016, and the island is trying to restructure some of its enormous debts. Rossello is asking Congress to send billions of dollars in additional federal money to support ongoing hurricane disaster relief and to support the island's Medicaid program.

And in the past few days, Representative Raul Grijalva of Arizona has called for Rossello to resign. Grijalva is the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, which oversees affairs in U.S. territories.

And he joins me now.

Representative, thank you very much for being on the "NewsHour."

As I said…