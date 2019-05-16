Why Sen. Scott blames Schumer for stalled Hurricane Michael relief

Amna Nawaz:

Well, President Trump and members of Congress have struggled to agree on a disaster aid bill that would address the needs of several states across the country, as well as Puerto Rico.

One of those states is Florida. Its Panhandle community was devastated by Hurricane Michael seven months ago, but the state needs more funding to continue its recovery. A relief package is currently stalled in the Senate, as senators attempt to find a solution that President Trump will sign before Memorial Day weekend.

To talk to us about where things stand, I'm joined by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida. He was the state's governor when Hurricane Michael made landfall.

Senator Scott, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

I want to ask you now about that bill the House passed. It was a $17 billion disaster relief package last week. It's now up to the Senate, as I mentioned, to see it through. Will you vote for it?

Sen. Rick Scott, (R)-Fla.: Well, let's see what ends up on the Senate floor.

Here's what's frustrating. We're 218 days since Hurricane Michael hit our state. It was devastating. It was a Category 5. And to put things in perspective, after Katrina, I think it took something like 10 days for a disaster relief bill to be done.

Andrew, the last Category 5 to hit our country — it was in South Florida — was 34 days. Sandy took 74 days. It's so frustrating that, you know, everybody can't come together and get something done. We all care about our states. We all care about Puerto Rico.

So I don't know why people can't come together and say, let's put our differences aside and spend our time getting this done. We have to get this done before the Memorial break.