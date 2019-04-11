Why Sudan’s coup may not change much about how the country is run

Khalid Medani:

No, absolutely not.

I mean, that is really the central question, that is, that the economic crisis is so deep. You have an inflation rate of over 60 percent. You have, of course, a great deal of unemployment. Basically, the economy is really under bankruptcy, which is really problematic.

So the economic crisis cannot be resolved through military means. And the reason that this internal coup has happened, and the reason that Bashir has been ousted, basically is because of divisions within the military itself, in particular divisions and differences between the top brass of the military, including Awad Ibn Auf, who currently, of course, is the head of government, and middle- and lower-ranking soldiers who have taken the side, essentially, with the protesters.

And that really is the catalyst for why Bashir was ousted by his former loyalist and defense minister. And so the internal rift is the reason for this internal coup, but this is by no means going to solve the deep economic crisis and the grievances that have really propelled these protests, which, of course, are unprecedented in Sudan's history, since they are not only the largest protests across the country, across social groups, but also they're very sustained over four months.

So they're basically the longest protests that we have seen in the history of Sudan. And the protests will, in fact, continue. Protesters at the moment are saying that they're going to continue their sit-ins in the hundreds of thousands until the real kind of regime falls, or a new transition to civilian government occurs.