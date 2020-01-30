Why ‘sustained transmission’ of novel coronavirus is what would concern U.S. officials

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

We have seen this past week the rapid spread of this virus within China, and its expansion now to at least 14 other nations.

As we reported before, the World Health Organization has declared this a global health emergency. And we have now seen the first confirmed person-to-person transmission here in the U.S.

For a closer look at what this all means, we turn to Dr. Anthony Fauci. He's the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, we have seen this first case. This apparently is a 60-something-year-old woman who went to China, got the virus, came home, and apparently infected her husband once she was back here.

We know how viruses operate, especially among people who are living together. On some level, this is to be expected. For people who are seeing this news, though, what would you say to them for their alarm and their concern about this?