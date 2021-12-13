Why the $380 million settlement in gymnast sexual abuse suit is just a start

Christine Brennan, USA Today:

John, for me, it's the end of a terrible chapter. It's certainly not the end of the story.

But it is a significant development. And as Rachael Denhollander, who was the first courageous gymnast to come forward to The Indianapolis Star and start this torrent of stories of abuse, as she said today, Rachael Denhollander — I think she's a perfect person to quote — that this is an important and important step. And she said, to get money, actual money to these survivors, many of them need it for mental health issues, for all of the depression and other trauma that they dealt with.

I think something we don't often think of is actually that money going to the people who need it. And she said, it's time. The time has come to do that. And I think that is a huge — a big part of the story, as well as the fact that USA Gymnastics is now going to have a survivor on its board. And there will be many other inroads that are mandated to actually have survivors playing a role in the leadership of this national governing body for gymnastics.

And I think, hopefully, that's a model for other organizations moving forward.