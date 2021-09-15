WATCH: FBI employees betrayed their duty in Nassar case, director Wray testifies

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz appear before Senate committee to answer questions about USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.

The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that allowed the now-imprisoned Nassar to abuse other young gymnasts.

An internal investigation by the Justice Department released in July said that the FBI made fundamental errors in the probe and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness” after USA Gymnastics first reported the allegations to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis in 2015.

The FBI has acknowledged its own conduct was inexcusable. At least 40 girls and women said they were molested after the FBI had been made aware of the problem.

Wray, who was not the head of the agency at the time of the investigation and Nassar’s arrest, told the lawmakers, as well as the female gymnasts in attendance who had been abused, that he would do everything in his power to ensure this failure would never happen again.

“I want to be clear,” Wray said. “The actions and inactions of the FBI employees detailed in this report are totally unacceptable. These individuals betrayed the core duty that they have — of protecting people.”