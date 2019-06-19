Why the Fed kept interest rates steady for now, despite pressure from Trump

Greg Ip:

Well, because, if you actually look at the data on the economy, it is not a picture of an economy in deep trouble.

We have probably slowed from a 3 percent growth rate to around a 2 percent growth rate. There's no strong signs, other than a few sort of signs in the bond market, that a recession is afoot. We had very good news, for example, on retail sales in the month of May.

Bottom line, you do not see the obvious signs of an economy rolling over. And so the Fed is very reluctant to change interest rates, unless they actually have decent evidence on hand that it's called for.

That said, they also have to take into account the risks that they are going to be wrong about their outlook. And there are risks out there. The global economy has slowed down. We have seen the manufacturing sector here and abroad soften a lot.

And there's been an eruption anew in the last few weeks of trade tensions. Talks broke down between the U.S. and China. That led to the threats of more tariffs there. The president briefly threatened to impose very high tariffs on Mexico.

And so there is a lot of murkiness over the outlook. So, Powell basically said, we see there might be a case for lowering the rates. Indeed, many of his colleagues think that rates will be lowered by year-end.

But it's their nature to act only when they have evidence on hand. And they would like a few more weeks to see whether, in fact, the evidence confirms the economy is slowing enough to require lower interest rates.