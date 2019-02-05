What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington on January 30, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters
Trump, Federal Reserve Chair Powell meet over dinner

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve says Chairman Jerome Powell had dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump on Monday, but the two men did not discuss the future course of interest rates.

The Fed says Trump and Powell were joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida.

The dinner marks the first time Trump and Powell have met since Trump picked him for the top Fed job in November 2017. During the last three months of 2018, Trump was sharply critical of the Fed’s move to higher interest rates.

Last week, the Fed signaled that it planned to pause its rate hikes and would be “patient” before raising rates again, an announcement that sparked a huge rally on Wall Street.

