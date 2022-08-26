Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss

David Wessel:

Well, I think you have to give Jay Powell some credit. He's not pretending this is all going to be easy. And that's sometimes — sometimes, some politicians and central bankers do pretend.

What he is saying is, we're going to raise interest rates. We know that that will make it harder for businesses and consumers to borrow. They will spend less. And if they spend less, some people are going to lose their jobs. That's basically what he's saying.

And he's saying, I know that sounds bad and, he didn't say this, but maybe we should have acted earlier. Remember, a year ago, he gave a speech telling us why we didn't have to worry about inflation. But his case is and the common central banker case is, if we take a little pain now, we can avoid more pain down the road.