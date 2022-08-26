Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals interest rates will keep rising to fight inflation. Plus, the redacted affidavit outlining the reasons for an FBI search at former President Trump’s Florida home is released. Plus, Afghanistan sinks deeper into an economic and humanitarian crisis as international sanctions against the Taliban government take a heavy toll on civilians.
