Why the Florida Keys still need support, a year and a half after Hurricane Irma

Amna Nawaz:

Just about every region in the country has been hit by natural disasters or extreme weather in the past two years.

We have now a pair of stories on how people are trying to recover.

First, we go to the Florida Keys, where Hurricane Irma struck hard a year and half ago. Last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, ended its temporary housing program for people impacted by the hurricane.

But, as special correspondent Alicia Menendez reports, rebuilding remains a work in progress.