Why the House is moving so quickly on Trump impeachment inquiry

Yamiche Alcindor:

The White House is in full defense mode. And they're really trying to help — trying to get help from the Trump campaign with all of this.

The president has been lashing out, but the Trump campaign is going to be launching millions of dollars in ads, both on Facebook and social media, but also in cable news outlets. And they're going to be basically making the case that the president is being unfairly targeted.

The other thing to note is that there's going to be, in some ways, the spin that's going to continue to go on from the White House. And that's been in its — in their part, their defense of the president.

It's also important to know that there are 300 former national security officials who released a letter. And I want to read part of that letter, because all of this is going on as people are basically sounding the alarm.

In that letter, they say: "We consider the president's actions to be a profound national security concern." They also say: "There is no escaping that what we know already is serious enough to merit impeachment proceedings."

So as the president is trying to essentially launch his impeachment defense, you have people that are — that have worked for both Democrats and Republicans who are pushing back on that.