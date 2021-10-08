Why the Nobel Peace Prize was won by 2 journalists, and what that means for press freedom

Nick Schifrin:

And to talk about today's Nobel Peace Prize, I'm joined by Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent organization that promotes press freedom worldwide.

Joel Simon, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

We just heard the chairwoman of the Nobel Committee say that journalists around the world face increasingly adverse conditions. So, do they?

Joel Simon, Executive Director, Committee to Protect Journalists: Oh, absolutely.

It's — this is the worst moment we have ever seen, record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world. Every indicator of press freedoms suggest that press freedom is in decline almost everywhere. States are deploying violence against journalists.

You have the example of Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post columnist who was murdered by the Saudi government, dismembered and disappeared. So there's an unprecedented wave of violence and oppression directed against journalists. Frankly, we have never seen anything like it.