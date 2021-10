The Nobel Committee will hand out the 2021 chemistry prize on Wednesday.

The announcement is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 5:45 a.m. Watch live in our player above.

Last year, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna won for developing a gene-editing method known as CRISPR-cas9. It was the first time that two women had won the prize together.

This story is developing and will be updated.