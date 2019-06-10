Why the NRA is facing new scrutiny of its financial affairs

John Yang:

The powerful National Rifle Association is facing new scrutiny on multiple fronts.

Today, The Washington Post reported that nearly a quarter of the NRA's board of directors collected payments from the group in recent years, sometimes totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is on top of disclosures of lavish spending by NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre, a New York attorney general's inquiry into the lobbying group, and calls by Democratic senators for an investigation.

Carol Leonnig is one of The Washington Post investigative reporters looking into the NRA.

Carol, thanks so much for joining us.

You looked at a lot of tax records, state charitable reports, and other documents. What did you find? Tell us about this spending being directed toward members of the board.