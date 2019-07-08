Why the reality of the Apollo 11 mission is ‘much more complex’ than the mythology

Robert Stone:

The prevailing myth that you do have in most treatments of this story is that Kennedy made the speech, Congress appropriates money, NASA goes to work, and we accomplish this great goal for all mankind. And the truth of it is so much more complex.

Kennedy had serious misgivings about the moon landing almost immediately after he pledged to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

His budget director is telling him, NASA's going to break the bank. We have got to figure a way out of this. What do we do?