Why the Trump administration is so concerned about Huawei

Robert Strayer:

Right.

We're talking about the very importance of 5G technology, that it's going to bring a whole new level of prosperity to our societies. It's going to empower all kinds of things like telemedicine, autonomous transportation system, including autonomous vehicles, as well as empower that critical infrastructure that we have today, such as electricity distribution.

That makes it a very important part of our lives. So we're talking to these countries about the need to also have it to also be a secure type of technology. And it's because of all those important things that ride on it that it needs to have the highest level of security.

That requires looking at the supply chain of the vendor that is going to provide that underlying 5G infrastructure. And so we say you need to look at the country from which that technology is coming and the ability of that government in a country to influence the vendor to take actions that are not in your country's interests or in your citizens' interests.

They could cause that technology to be disrupted that would cause your electricity to be disrupted or your provision of water or sewer or other very important, critical services that the public needs to have available. It also would provide the opportunity for a foreign power to conduct espionage on those networks.