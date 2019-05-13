What Trump’s trade war with China means for American consumers

Judy Woodruff:

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies escalated today, and U.S. stocks, headed to new records just weeks ago, posted their worst losses in a quarter of a year.

The markets were bracing for a sharp drop today when China announced that it would raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports. Neither side prepared to offer new concessions publicly. President Trump raised tariffs on Friday and then he repeated his threat today to raise tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods.

He said he remained confident the U.S. economy could handle any hit, including to some farmers who are feeling the pain.