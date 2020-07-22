Why the U.S. ordered a Chinese consulate closed — and what it means for foreign policy

Nick Schifrin:

But senior officials tell "PBS NewsHour," today was also about diplomatic reciprocity.

In January, out of fears of COVID, the U.S. evacuated its Wuhan consulate. It has not reopened, because of a dispute over whether U.S. employees have to quarantine and take COVID-19 tests upon arrival at Chinese airports.

Longer term, U.S. officials say they want to reduce their footprint in China. In addition to the Beijing embassy, the U.S. has five consulates on the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong consulate. Senior officials say they have accepted the likely permanent closure of one consulate, and intend to move it elsewhere in Asia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned of that likely closure today.