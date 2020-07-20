Why the U.S. still doesn’t have control of COVID-19, 6 months after pandemic began

Amna Nawaz:

It was just about six months ago when the very first known case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States. Since that time, the toll has been enormous, more than 3.5 million people infected, over 140,000 killed, and millions more have lost jobs and now face an uncertain future.

To look back at how we got where we are over these last six months and where we go next, I'm joined by John Barry. He's a professor at Tulane University School of Public Health and author of "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History." Also, Dr. Rajiv Shah, he's president of the Rockefeller Foundation and a former administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Welcome to you both. Thank you for being here.

And, Dr. Shah, I want to start with you, because the Rockefeller Foundation has just announced a new national COVID testing and tracing action plan. It was an idea, we should say, has been floated from the beginning of the pandemic. You were talking about it in interviews weeks ago.

I think a lot of people find it hard to believe we don't have that kind of plan yet. Why don't we?