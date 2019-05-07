Why these reporters spent 18 months in a Burmese jail

Priscilla Clapp:

They work for Reuters, as the news clip said. And they are experienced investigative journalists.

They went out to the northern Rakhine State after the exodus of the Rohingya and the violence against them to do some investigative reporting, and they came upon a village called Inn Din. And there were people there willing to talk about a massacre that had occurred at the hands of the army, the police, the security forces.

One of the local officials — I don't know that he was an official. He might have been a village chief, but he was actually a Rakhine Buddhist — had taken pictures of it with his phone and shared the information with the reporters, showing the massacre of these young men, the Rohingya men.

They brought this back to Yangon. And, of course, Reuters was going to do a report on it. But the police and the military knew that they had picked it up, so they set them up. They — two police invited them to a restaurant or a tea shop to meet and handed them a sealed envelope.

Before they could open the envelope, as they were getting up to leave, they were quickly arrested by the police.