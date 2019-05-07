News Wrap: White House tells Don McGahn to defy House subpoena

Judy Woodruff:

Wall Street is feeling the pain tonight from a jolt of uncertainty over U.S. trade talks with China.

Talk of new tariffs starting this Friday sent the market into a day-long sell-off, the Dow Jones industrial average plunging 473 points to close at 25965. That is its worst percentage decline since early January. The Nasdaq fell 159 points and the S&P 500 shed 48.

The Trump White House today intensified its resistance to investigations by congressional Democrats. Officials ordered former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. It seeks documents related to the Russia investigation.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell joined the president's pushback against Democrats.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) -Ky.: They told everyone there'd been a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign. Yet, on this central question, the special counsel's finding is clear. Case closed. Case closed. This ought to be good news for everyone.