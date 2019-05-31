Why this former U.S. ambassador thinks Trump’s tariffs won’t achieve immigration goals

John Feeley:

Sure.

Well, on the Mexican economy, it's incredibly worrisome. Our supply chains, United States, Mexico and Canada, are incredibly linked. We are, the United States is the number one destination for upwards of 80, 85 percent of Mexican exports.

As soon as these tariffs go into effect, American importers are going to start to pay more, 5 percent, up to 25 percent if — by October, if the president is not happy with the results.

What that means is, American importers may now have to make the decision, do I stop importing from Mexicans? That obviously has a very negative effect on Mexican industry. Or do I continue to import from Mexican exporters and pass those costs along to the American consumer?

I think, in the short run, what will happen is, the supply chains are so integrated, whether we're talking about vehicles, whether we're talking about electronic assemblage, whether we're talking about the agricultural products that come from Mexico, that American importers really aren't going to be able to do anything to change that.

Whether or not they pass along the 5 percent cost by June 10 is a decision that the American private sector is going to have to make. But the key point here is that it's Americans who actually pay the tariffs. And that's one of the reasons why many of us believe that the president has put himself and his USMCA, as you were just speaking about, sort of in the middle of a circular firing squad, and yelled, ready, aim, fire.