Why Trump attacked his Fed chair after 1st interest rate cut in years

Late this afternoon, President Trump also weighed in, tweeting that: "As usual, Powell let us down," that markets were looking for indications of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

Today's rate cut marks the first time the Fed has lowered interest rates in a little over 10 years. At that time, the U.S. economy was struggling to emerge from the great recession. Today, economic indicators are strong, unemployment is at a 50-year low, with the stock market recently hitting new highs.

So why cut now?

For answers to that and more, we once again turn to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

David, welcome back to the program.