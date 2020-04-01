Trump puts focus on national security and data models amid coronavirus outbreak

Yamiche Alcindor:

(AUDIO GAP) White House continues to be the fact that more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus even in the best-case scenario.

So President Trump today was talking about those numbers, and Vice President Pence made it very clear the White House was studying models. And, on last Friday, they decided to finalize those numbers, present them to the president.

On Saturday, when the president actually learned of these numbers — that's what the White House is saying — he was moved by this, and that's why he went from saying that the country could be possibly easing up guidelines by Easter Sunday to saying, no, we're going to have to keep the guidelines in place until April 30.

I want to put up this graph for people. This is a graph that the White House was using yesterday as they were describing — and it's one that they have continued to go back to today.

If you look at this dark hill, the dark blue hill, what you see is 1.5 to 2.2 million Americans could die if there was no intervention, if there was no social distancing. That's what the White House's worst-case scenario is.

Then, if you look at the other hill, it's a smaller bump, it's says that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die. Those are the numbers that we should be focused on today. That's the graph at the heart — the graph, rather, at the heart of the White House's numbers.

The president also made it clear that a lot of these deaths are going to be happening within the next month.

And the important thing to note here is that the governor of New York, who is, at this point, the hardest-hit state, he said that, in his models, about 16,000 people will die in New York. That means 93,000 other people, he said, could be dying on other states and — in other states.

So what we see there is that this is obviously a big issue in New York, but he's saying that the deaths might be nationwide, so we should really be looking at this as we go forward.