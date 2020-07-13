Why Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone is ‘highly unusual’

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, I spent the day talking to experts, some of whom worked in this office previously, and this is a highly unusual number, for two reasons.

There are two things unusual about what the president has done here. First, while the number of commutations is relatively low — it's a small number — it's actually high for this point in any modern presidency. This is the highest number of commutations any president has had at this point in 30 years.

The other thing that's unusual, Amna, of course, is who's getting them. Let's look at the graphic to explain. So far, the president has commuted 10 sentences. Of those, at least three are people who are personally or politically connected to the president.

It does depend on how you count it. That number could be higher, depending on your definition of those. We're seeing Roger Stone, Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois, and the Hammond brothers, who set fire to some public lands in Oregon. And that became sort of a cause for conservatives.

Amna, it's to understand that commutations here are actually somewhat of a higher order than pardons. Commutations, that ends or shortens a prison sentence currently under way or about to start. A pardon, the technical definition of that is a forgiveness for a felon who's already finished their sentence.

So, for those in the Justice Department, commutations, to some degree, are more serious.

And I will say the president has also issued a large number of pardons. And when you look at where those have gone, roughly about a third, just like the commutations, have gone to people who are personally or politically connected to this president.