Why Trump’s Mexico tariff idea is widely opposed

Yamiche Alcindor:

Essentially, this is really the president and the Trump administration saying that these are two separate issues.

When White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was asked specifically, how is this going to impact this trade deal, he said, they are two different things. Don't really talk about them at the same time.

Lawmakers on the Hill do not see it that way. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, she put out a statement that said, look, this was going to be a great trade issue for our farmers, but now we're really scared this is going to stifle the ability for this to move toward and move through Congress.

The other thing to note, people are really saying that this trade deal that was supposed to really replace NAFTA, the president ran on this. It was a really key campaign promise. And now that might actually be slowed down. And the president's been trying through procedural moves to try to force Congress to vote without amendments on the trade deal by the end of September.

That doesn't look like it's going to happen.