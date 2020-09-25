Why the presidential election result could take days or weeks — and become chaotic

Barton Gellman:

Election night is a little early for the scene to play out.

I think it's much more likely that he will declare victory on election night, especially if he is ahead in the early vote, because it's expected right now, based on the best modeling we have got, which is imperfect. It's expected that he will be ahead when only the in-person votes are calculated, are tabulated, because he has persuaded a lot of Republicans that mail-in votes are unsafe, and that many more Democrats are voting by mail, and that, as the days go by, after the election and the count completes, then Joe Biden will pull ahead.

That's the forecast as we have it now. No one knows that for sure. But, if that's the case, he's going to try to stop the count on election night. He's going to say that the mail votes, as he's already said many times, are fraudulent, are part of an effort to steal or rig the election, and that the count must be halted.

He's also going to be in court in multiple states around the country saying the same thing for various things, depending on state law and federal law in the jurisdiction.

If an ordinary candidate would at some point say, all right, well, the vote went against me, I concede defeat, that is something that Donald Trump is not going to do.

It's the premise of my article in "The Atlantic" that there is no circumstance under which he will make that concession. And that's a problem for our system, because concession is the way we end elections. We end elections by having the loser concede and confer implicitly the authority of that concession on the winner.