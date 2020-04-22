Why was a top federal vaccine expert forced out of his job?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, two big things happened at the briefing just — that is still going on today.

The first is that the director of the CDC came out to push back on a headline in The Washington Post that said that the second wave of the coronavirus could be more devastating. He said that he was quoted accurately.

But it was a scene where you could see the president was essentially marching him out to attack The Washington Post's reporting. And the only issue that they had was, instead of the word devastating, it should have been they used the word difficult.

So they're still saying that that Washington Post article is accurate.

The second thing is that the president has now come out firmly against the governor of Georgia. He said that he doesn't agree with the Georgia governor opening up businesses, including salons and barbershops. He said he specifically spoke to the governor and said that he strongly disagreed with that.

But he said, at the same time, the governor has to do what he thinks is right.