Will Brexit jeopardize 21 years of peace in Northern Ireland?

Jane Ferguson:

As the sun rises over this corner of Ireland, first light bathes an invisible frontier. It touches Carlingford Lough, just south of the border, and reaches across to the hills of South Armagh, in the north.

It's a peaceful place. But this rugged, beautiful land straddling two nations has a violent history. It was here that the deadliest branch of the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, battled British rule for some 30 years, beginning in the late 1960s.

These fields and lanes became so dangerous for British troops, they could only deploy here safely by helicopter. The Troubles, as they were called, transformed this tranquil place into a war zone.

As a young girl, growing up just outside the small village of Markethill in Northern Ireland, I watched how the violence of that time affected everyone.

It is amazing for me to think what was normal life back then in Northern Ireland in the 1980s and 1990s. When I was just a kid here in my local village, the police station was attacked. It's just that compound over there. It was attacked by the IRA.

And while that attack was taking place, I was in kindergarten in the local village school here behind me. Myself and my classmates were all evacuated. But, back then, normal life involved the threat of attacks and bombings and killings.

Protestant communities were mostly Unionist, wanting Northern Ireland to remain a part of the United Kingdom. Catholic communities were Irish Nationalist for the most part, wanting all of Ireland to be unified, free from British rule.

More than 3,500 people died during the Troubles, half of them civilians. In 1998, armed groups and politicians agreed to finally make peace, and signed an historic treaty called the Good Friday Agreement that effectively ended Northern Ireland's bloody sectarian conflict.

Twenty years later, and that peace has brought stability. As long as both the Republic of Ireland and Britain were members of the same European Union, there was no need for a militarized border, and sectarian tensions between Protestants and Catholics eased.

Now the political fight over Brexit, Britain's exit from the European Union, is threatening that precious harmony. That's because, if the U.K. slices away all official ties to Europe, the Irish Republic would remain inside the E.U., with a European border running across the land separating the Republic of Ireland from Northern Ireland, which could mean new customs and security checks.

It's something that would break the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. That's already reigniting old tensions.