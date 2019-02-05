What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside of Downing Street in London on February 5, 2019. Toby Melville/Reuters
UK’s Theresa May seeks support for Brexit deal in Northern Ireland

World

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May is traveling to Northern Ireland seeking support for her stalled withdrawal plan from the European Union.

May plans to speak to business leaders Tuesday and will also meet with Democratic Unionist Party chief Arlene Foster.

The prime minister hopes to win political support for a solution to the vexed question of how Britain can leave the European Union next month without the need for a hard border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

WATCH: Scotland’s Sturgeon on why failure to reach a Brexit deal would be ‘catastrophic’

A backstop agreement set out in the withdrawal plan is unacceptable to many British lawmakers, including Foster, who calls it toxic.

The issue threatens to torpedo hopes of an orderly Brexit.

May is seeking substantial changes to the plan she agreed with the EU.

