Will Brexit lead to an orderly departure from the European Union?

Judy Woodruff:

On New Year's Day, the United Kingdom's divorce from the European Union will be complete. Whether it's an orderly departure or a so-called hard Brexit remains to be decided.

Hard Brexit would mean no trade deal between the two and economic uncertainty well beyond the effects of the pandemic.

Deadlines are known to focus the mind.

And, as special correspondent Ryan Chilcote tells us from London, in this case, they need to focus the future.