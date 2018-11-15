Will FDA’s latest restrictions reduce underage vaping and smoking?

Dr. Scott Gottlieb:

Well, I don't think we ever said that was going to be an outright ban on the e-cigarettes.

What we said all along is that we felt that the e-cigarettes offer an opportunity for adults, but we need to take measures to try to restrict access to the kids. And we took pretty robust steps today. So I don't — I don't know where you're getting that statement from that we said there was going to be an outright ban. The agency never said that.

And I would know because I speak on behalf of the agency. We did extend the compliance dates on the e-cigarettes when I initially came aboard, again, to try to give them time to come in with applications to the agency, to try to demonstrate what they need to demonstrate to remain on the market, because we do — we do recognize that there may be an opportunity for adults using these products.

But the same time we did that, we sought to regulate nicotine and the combustible products, traditional cigarettes to render them minimally or nonaddictive. And so what we're trying to do is make the traditional cigarettes less attractive for adult smokers and try to migrate adult smokers hopefully off of nicotine altogether, and for those who still want to get access to nicotine through an inhaled route, perhaps through an e-cigarette, which I think most people recognize represents the potential for a modified risk alternative to traditional smoking, to traditional cigarettes.

So there is a potential public health opportunity here. That's why I have been interested in e-cigarettes for a long time as a potential public health opportunity. But I have said all along, and I said at my confirmation hearing, that opportunity can't come at the expense of addicting a generation of kids on these products.

And that's what we're seeing right now. We're seeing a generation of kids become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes. And we're going to step in, and we're going to stop it.