Will the evangelical community support Trump’s 2024 campaign?

Ralph Reed:

I think that sentiment is there, and that argument is going to be made.

And then I think the president and his supporters will be able to make their argument, which is — Lindsey Graham said this weekend in introducing him in South Carolina, if you think you're going to be able to get Trump policies without the personality and person of Trump, you misunderstand the strength and the fortitude that was behind those policies.

And I certainly witnessed that firsthand as a member of the faith advisory group when the president was in the White House. There was a toughness there that I won't say I hadn't seen in other candidates, but it was definitely unusual. So that's what this debate is going to be about. And that's what primaries are for.

And, again, I think this will be a very healthy process. And the president is going to get a chance to make his case. I can assure you, he is going to get a very fair hearing from voters of faith. But they're also going to want to kick the tires and look at some other people.

And we really view our role in this as a matchmaker, not a kingmaker. We want to make sure all the voters get a chance to meet all the candidates and they all get to make their best case. We think that — everybody wins if that's what happens.